Top WWE champion taken out before major title match; comes back to win 8th straight bout since loss to Rhea Ripley 119 days ago

A top WWE champion just won her eighth consecutive match since her loss to Rhea Ripley several weeks ago.

Ever since her debut in NXT, Lyra Valkyria has been touted as the future of the Women's division. This was proved a couple of weeks ago when she shocked the world and became the new NXT Women's Champion by defeating Becky Lynch.

Since becoming the new NXT Women's Champion, she has vowed to be a fighting champion. However, she is already facing a tough threat in the form of Xia Li. Li made her intentions clear when Becky Lynch was the NXT Women's Champion, and now she is making her move.

Xia Li was set to face Lyra for the title earlier in the night, but she attacked the Irish superstar during her entrance. Hence, the match was postponed to the main event. Xia Li proved to be a tough challenger, but she still came up short against the NXT Women's Champion.

This win was Lyra Valkyria's eighth win since she lost to Rhea Ripley a couple of weeks ago on WWE NXT. It remains to be seen who will be next in line to face the talented Irish star.

