Top WWE champion taken out moments before major title defense

A top WWE champion was set to defend two titles tonight. However, she got taken out just before her second title defense.

Stephanie Vaquer has been on a roll since she arrived at NXT. She defeated Fallon Henley for the NXT Women's North American Championship at Vengeance Day. She then defeated Giulia for the NXT Women's Championship on the March 11 episode of the black-and-silver brand, making her a double champion. Given that she now holds both the singles titles in the women's division, she has a lot of competition. Hence, she will defend both titles tonight on NXT. She was attacked from behind after defending the NXT Women's Championship against Jaida Parker.

Following the NXT Women's Title match, WWE officials tried to prevent a brawl between Jaida Parker and Jordynne Grace. While Stephanie Vaquer was distracted by these two women, she was jumped from behind by Fatal Influence. They viciously attacked the NXT Women's North American Champion. This was an attempt to weaken her ahead of her Women's North American Title defense against Fallon Henley tonight.

It will be interesting to see if Stephanie Vaquer will be able to successfully defend her title later on in the night.

