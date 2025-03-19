Top WWE couple's break-up teased after devastating defeat on NXT

  • home icon
By Rohit Nath
Modified Mar 19, 2025 02:04 GMT
Shawn Michaels (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)
A top WWE couple might be in a very rocky state and possibly on the verge of a break-up. Following a devastating defeat caused by one partner, a split was teased in a backstage segment.

This week on WWE NXT, Karmen Petrovic faced former Toxic Attraction and current Fatal Influence star Jacy Jayne. While Petrovic has been gaining momentum and looked like she was all set to pick up the win, it was a mistake from her partner Ashante "Thee" Adonis that ultimately cost her. He slid a steel chair for her to use, but she slid it back, wanting to do things the right way. This directly resulted in Jacy Jayne capitalizing on the distraction for the win.

During a backstage segment where Jaida Parker was cutting a promo on Stephanie Vaquer, the couple Karmen Petrovic and Ashante Adonis were seen arguing - teasing a break-up:

Overall, Adonis' presence has been a big boost for Petrovic, who looks to stand out in what's arguably the best women's division in all of wrestling, not just WWE. Her good intentions would ultimately cost her.

It remains to be seen whether it leads to a break-up, but one would think Shawn Michaels has bigger plans for both of them—especially Petrovic.

It's going to be interesting to see how things play out on the Shawn Micaels-led brand.

Edited by Angana Roy
