Top WWE creative executive addresses what will happen if Cody Rhodes loses to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL

WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels believes Cody Rhodes' story does not have to end if he loses to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL.

After losing to The Tribal Chief last year at WrestleMania 39, The American Nightmare earned another shot at Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship after winning the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match. The two will now go head-to-head in the main event of night two of this year's Show of Shows. Ahead of their fight, Rhodes claimed this was the final chapter of his story with the leader of The Bloodline, vowing to capture the title at WrestleMania XL.

In a recent interview with the Busted Open podcast, Michaels spoke about the anticipated clash between The American Nightmare and the leader of The Bloodline. He claimed Rhodes' story might not end even if he loses again to Reigns.

"WrestleMania 40 is gonna be the biggest WrestleMania of all time, I have no doubt. It's gonna be a huge moment if Cody can make that [win the championship] happen. But, look, we've seen before that the story doesn't get told as they say. So, if it happens, it'll be absolutely glorious moment for him and a huge recongnition of what he had accomplished. But if Roman says it isn't happening and he goes out there and makes that so, it's a big hill to climb. Let's just put it that way. [So, the story doesn't have to end if Cody loses, correct?] Clearly, it doesn't if he loses," he said. [42:14 - 43:14]

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns will also clash in a tag team match at WWE WrestleMania

The American Nightmare will team up with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins against The Tribal Chief and his cousin, The Rock, on Night One of WrestleMania XL.

If Rhodes and his partner win, The Bloodline would be banned from ringside during the title match on Night Two. However, if they lose, the championship match will be contested under Bloodline Rules.

Cody Rhodes was viciously attacked by The Rock last Monday on RAW. It would be interesting to see how The American Nightmare will retaliate when The Final Boss and Roman Reigns appear on the upcoming episode of the red brand.

