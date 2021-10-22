Top WWE executive comments on Vince McMahon's favorite match

On the latest episode of his podcast Something To Wrestle, Bruce Prichard revealed the one match WWE Chairman Vince McMahon can watch more than once.

The Executive Director of both RAW and SmackDown was asked during a Q&A session if McMahon had any matches he liked to sit down and revisit. The answer was mostly in the negative:

"No, I think Vince looks at things, and Vince moves on. It's not anything that he would really want to go back and watch anything over and over again. I think that Vince does things and then he moves on," said Bruce Prichard.

McMahon is a known notorious workaholic, even stating in The History of WWE: 50 Years of Sports Entertainment that he rarely takes time off and he's "not really into [vacations.]"

It would make sense that McMahon wouldn't have time to sit down and watch a match he's already seen once.

What's the one match Vince McMahon does watch?

However, Prichard went to say that there was one match that, in his opinion, McMahon did like to sit down and watch now and then.

"Just when you look at it, the only thing that even remotely fits that is [Hulk] Hogan/Andre [the Giant]," said Bruce Prichard.

Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant was the headlining match for WrestleMania III in 1987, an event that drew 93,173 fans (though that figure has been disputed over the years).

It was the largest recorded audience of a live North American indoor event at the time, an audience that was mostly drawn by the highly anticipated main event.

