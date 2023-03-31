Top WWE executive unsure about Vince McMahon's future in WWE

WWE CEO Nick Khan recently stated that he is unsure about Vince McMahon's future in the company.

In 2022, Vince McMahon shocked the world by announcing his retirement from WWE. However, earlier this year, he sent out a press release later highlighting the importance of his return. At the time, he noted that he wanted to view strategic alternatives and facilitate the sale of the company.

Soon after, he was back as the majority owner and Executive Chairman of the board. Following his return, a lot of changes took place. A couple of board members were terminated, and Stephanie McMahon resigned from her role as the Co-CEO of the company. Over the last few months, WWE has maintained that Vince won't be involved in much of the day-to-day activities of the business.

However, considering he is Vince McMahon, a lot of people still have questions regarding his role and future within the company. WWE CEO Nick Khan recently did an interview with CNBC where he was asked if Vince wanted to be part of the company's sale.

Nick Khan replied that he isn't sure what Vince wants to do or what the future holds for him.

"I’m not sure. That’s more a question for Vince… But I’m not sure exactly what he wants his future to hold."

Vince McMahon hasn't taken charge of the creative direction of the company since his return

Since news broke about Vince's return, many fans and WWE talent have been confused as to who will lead the creative direction of the company. After Vince retired, Triple H was named the Head of Creative.

According to Nick Khan, who did an interview on The Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast, it has been that way ever since McMahon returned to the company.

"Not that involved. Triple H, Paul Levesque, is the Head of Creative. He was named the Head of Creative in August,” Khan said. “Vince has respected that. He’s embraced that. It’s also his son-in-law, as I’m sure you know, so they have their own dynamic. And from my point of view, things have been terrific for the past couple of months since Vince returned." [H/T - WrestleZone]

Although Vince hasn't gotten involved in creative decisions, it remains to be seen if it will stay that way for the foreseeable future.

What do you make of Vince's role in the company? Sound off in the comments section.

