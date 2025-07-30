Top WWE faction no more; heartbreaking split confirmed

A top WWE faction has been having problems for some time now. Their split was confirmed tonight on NXT.No Quarter Catch Crew has been together for quite some time now. However, in recent weeks, Charlie Dempsey has been having trouble keeping the group together. First, Myles Borne wanted out of NQCC. So, he agreed to face Charlie Dempsey in a singles match to gain his freedom from the group. Borne won the match and earned his freedom.After Myles Borne, Tavion Heights has been wanting to leave the faction as well. Hence, he first agreed to face Dempsey on the July 8, 2025, episode of WWE NXT. During the match, Heights hurt his leg, and when Charlie locked in a submission hold, Wren Sinclair threw in the towel, costing him the match. Ever since then, Tavion Heights has been salty about the loss.Last week on WWE NXT, Bully Ray showed up and agreed to speak to Ava to get them a rematch with the same stipulation for tonight. During the match, Tavion Heights hurt his leg again. However, this time, he fought back and hit Dempsey with a belly-to-belly suplex to win the match.It will be interesting to see what's next for No Quarter Catch Crew now that the group is reduced to just Charlie Dempsey and Wren Sinclair.