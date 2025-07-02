Top WWE faction on the verge of losing another member

A top WWE faction recently lost one of its members. It is now on the verge of losing another member.

No Quarter Catch Crew has been together for the past couple of years. Drew Gulak initially formed the group with members Charlie Dempsey, Damon Kemp, Myles Borne, Tavion Heights, and Wren Sinclair. While Damon Kemp and Drew Gulak left the group, NQCC managed to keep the faction together. However, it appears that this faction has been facing a major crisis in recent weeks.

First, Myles Borne made it clear that he wanted out of the group and even challenged Charlie Dempsey to a singles match on the June 3 episode of the Black and Silver brand. Borne won the bout and earned his freedom from the group. Now, Tavion Heights has indicated that he also wants out of the faction. He had the chance to earn his freedom last week on WWE NXT when he faced Je'Von Evans in a singles match. However, he was hurt by Charlie during their training session ahead of the match and ultimately lost.

Tonight on WWE NXT, Tavion Heights blamed his loss on the fact that he had to wrestle with a mask on, and he challenged Charlie to a singles match with the chance to earn his freedom. Charlie reluctantly accepted his challenge.

It will be interesting to see if Tavion Heights will be able to win his freedom next week.

