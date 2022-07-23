Top WWE heel drags Montez Ford's wife in a heated exchange on SmackDown

WWE star Theory carried away on SmackDown during his not-so-polite conversation with Montez Ford.

After the opening segment, The Street Profits made their way to the ring. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins addressed the WWE Universe and cut a promo about their intentions ahead of the big title match at SummerSlam. They appeared confident about dethroning The Usos as the Undisputed Tag Team Champions in the company.

They were surprisingly interrupted by Theory, who came out with his Money in the Bank briefcase. Mr. Money in the Bank wanted everyone to discuss how he is the one that should be the center of attention at SummerSlam. He hopes to cash in on his contract against Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

oneoriginaldurm @oneoriginaldurm Montez Ford almost turned into Montez Smith after Theory talked about his wife. #SmackDown Montez Ford almost turned into Montez Smith after Theory talked about his wife. #SmackDown https://t.co/gnqqWD0N9y

Soon after, Theory mentioned Reigns and The Usos made their way into the ring and threatened Theory against insulting their Tribal Chief. While they were all engaged in a war of words, Theory used Bianca Belair to make a point.

"What are you laughing about? The only thing that's funny to me is that you and your wife are going to walk out of SummerSlam with no titles," said Theory before bursting into his annoying laughter.

Bianca Belair will put her RAW Women's Championship on the line against Becky Lynch at SummerSlam.

Theory's comment on WWE SmackDown didn't sit well with Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins didn't look happy either. They immediately launched an attack, but Mr. Money in the bank moved out of the way, forcing the Street Profits to brawl with the Usos.

Theory then joined forces with the Bloodline members to turn the table against Ford and Dawkins, which led to Madcap Moss making a much-needed interference.

The segment led to a massive six-man tag team match being booked later in the show. The main event of WWE SmackDown will now see The Usos team up with Theory to take on The Street Profits and Moss.

