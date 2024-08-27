Top WWE heel reveals she is grateful for CM Punk

CM Punk, once a notorious heel in WWE, has undergone a dramatic transformation since his 2023 return. Now a beloved babyface, The Second City Saint inspired many, including current NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez. The Prodigy recently credited Punk as a significant influence on her career, highlighting his impact on her journey.

The Best in the World occasionally appears backstage at NXT events to watch rising stars' performances. At Deadline 2023, Punk surprised the wrestling world by making a guest appearance and sharing a heartwarming moment with the legendary Shawn Michaels.

Meanwhile, the former WWE Champion has been announced for NXT's debut show on the CW Network, scheduled for later this year. During a recent interview with Scott Fishman of TV Insider, Roxanne Perez was asked about her experience knowing The Voice of Voiceless so far.

The reigning NXT Women's Champion expressed her gratitude and admiration for CM Punk, who has been a significant influence on her career. The Prodigy highlighted how the 45-year-old veteran has consistently supported her by attending NXT events, providing advice, and serving as a mentor.

"He [CM Punk] is such an inspiration. I grew up watching him, so to have him now and be under his learning tree and get all this advice from him. He is always stopping by the NXT [premium live events] to sit and watch the whole show and be there after our matches to give us all advice, which is something he does not have to do. He just does it. I’m so grateful for him. He is super awesome. I’ve learned so much from him already. I can’t wait to continue learning from him," said Perez. (H/T: TV Insider)

CM Punk set for a unique match at WWE Bash in Berlin

The Best in the World suffered a devastating defeat at the hands of Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam 2024. After securing a significant victory over CM Punk, The Scottish Warrior made off with his rival's bracelet.

The rivalry between the two WWE Superstars seems far from over since The Second City Saint wants his bracelet back from the former WWE Champion. CM Punk will now face Drew McIntyre at Bash in Berlin on August 31, 2024, in a brutal Strap Match.

Whether the former World Champions will face each other in a third match after the PLE in Germany to complete the trilogy remains to be seen.

