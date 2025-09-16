Top WWE name made a major request; Shawn Michaels played a crucial role

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels has provided his decades of knowledge about the industry to the young and upcoming stars. Recently, Stephanie Vaquer revealed how the Heartbreak Kid helped her backstage when she moved to Monday Night RAW.

Earlier this year, Stephanice Vaquer lost the NXT Women's Championship to Jacy Jaynce and was officially moved to Monday Night RAW under the Triple H-led creative regime. While the 32-year-old star got immensely over as a performer, she made a request to the management following her move to the brand.

In an interview on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, the former NXT Women's and Women's North American Champion revealed that the management wanted to change her theme song, but Shawn Michaels helped her keep her original music on WWE's main roster.

"I remember when I go to RAW, they said to change my music, and I said please. I talk with Shawn Michaels and say, 'Shawn, please. I love my music. I don't want to change.' And he was like, 'Ok, let me see what we can do'. I think people love the music too," Vaquer said.

Stephanie Vaquer made history on WWE NXT under Shawn Michaels' creative leadership

Last year, Stephanie Vaquer signed with the Stamford-based promotion and entered the women's division on the developmental brand under Shawn Michaels' creative leadership. Even before Vince McMahon parted ways with the company, the Heartbreak Kid focused on creating the superstars of tomorrow on WWE NXT.

Later, Stephanie Vaquer won the Women's North American Championship from Fallon Henley and went on to challenge Giulia for the NXT Women's Championship. Earlier this year, the 32-year-old star made history when she became the first-ever women's double champion on the brand at NXT: Roadblock.

It's been a few months for Stephanie Vaquer on the red brand, and she's days away from competing against IYO SKY at WWE Wrestlepalooza for the Women's World Championship. It'll be interesting to see which star leaves the event with the title.

