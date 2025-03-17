Top WWE name’s wife being fired suddenly came as a shock; Triple H, Michael Cole, & Shawn Michaels reached out

A top WWE name recently saw his wife released from WWE and confessed that it came as a huge shock to him. He also went on to say that Triple H reached out about it.

Vic Joseph, who is recognized as the voice of NXT for WWE right now, alongside Booker T and Corey Graves, has admitted that his wife, McKenzie Mitchell, being released suddenly was a shock.

In an appearance on the Getting Over podcast, he talked about how it had come at a bad time for them. He said that his father had passed away in October, and then soon after, his wife, Mitchell, was fired.

“I’ll be honest about it. I was completely caught off guard. I remember the morning. And what was interesting is my father passed away in October. She was fired the first week of December. So it was like boom, boom, you know. So, yeah, it completely caught me off guard. It completely caught her off guard, and caught some people in the company off guard as well.”

However, he said that Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and Michael Cole all reached out to him about it, and that made it easier. He added that it was the reason WWE was still home to him.

“I’m so proud of her. And I go back to three people — I go back to Triple H, I go back to Shawn Michaels and I go back to Michael Cole. All three reached out. All three talked to us. All three talked to us on a personal level. I don’t want to share those conversations, obviously. But that is why, to me, WWE is home for me.” (h/t Post Wrestling)

Vic Joseph and McKenzie Mitchell are still on good terms with Triple H and Shawn Michaels

Even though the firing was a shock, Vic Joseph has admitted that both he and Mitchell are on good terms with The Game and HBK.

“For her, she said in interviews that she understood. You know, it is what it is. She still loves everybody here. She still talks to Shawn. Every time I see Hunter, he goes, “Hey, how’s she doing?”

As always, he also said that anything can happen in the world of wrestling, and a year from now, she may even return.

