Top WWE name surprisingly omitted from The Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, set to miss WrestleMania 

WWE announced the annual Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal this week on SmackDown and revealed 28 participants for the match as part of a graphic shown on the episode.

The likes of Bobby Lashley, LA Knight, Karrion Kross, Bronson Reed, Baron Corbin, and Elias were all part of the line-up, but it's worth noting that Damian Priest wasn't part of the match.

Priest is currently the only member of The Judgment Day without a match at WrestleMania but is expected to be in Dominik Mysterio's corner as he takes on his father, Rey, with Legado Del Fantasma in support.

The former United States Champion was expected to be part of Andre The Giant Battle Royal since he is one of many top stars without a match at the show of shows, but he has surprisingly been omitted.

WWE star Damian Priest has been training with Bad Bunny

Louis Dangoor @TheLouisDangoor Bad Bunny took part in a training session on March 14 in Los Angeles with Damian Priest to prepare for some "physicality",

givemesport.com/wwe-triple-h-b… Bad Bunny took part in a training session on March 14 in Los Angeles with Damian Priest to prepare for some "physicality", @WrestleVotes tells @GiveMeSport . Unclear if for a match or not, but the belief is it's for #WrestleMania not Backlash on May 6. 🚨 Bad Bunny took part in a training session on March 14 in Los Angeles with Damian Priest to prepare for some "physicality", @WrestleVotes tells @GiveMeSport. Unclear if for a match or not, but the belief is it's for #WrestleMania not Backlash on May 6.givemesport.com/wwe-triple-h-b…

According to a report by WrestleVotes, Damian Priest has linked back up Bad Bunny and has been training with the Grammy award winner ahead of his Backlash appearance.

According to the report, it's unclear if the star will be physically part of WrestleMania or Backlash, but if he does have a role at 'Mania next weekend then that would explain why Priest hasn't been handed a match on the card.

Priest famously teamed up with Bad Bunny for his first WrestleMania match two years ago, and the duo was victorious over The Miz and John Morrison.

It's unclear if it will be a tag team match that the two men will be part of once again. But since Damian is now part of The Judgment Day, a heel faction, Priest is unlikely to be working with Bad Bunny, who has so far been booked as a babyface in WWE.

