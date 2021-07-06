"Triple H was the one who told me" - Top WWE NXT star reveals how he found out about being in the Royal Rumble

Since he took the reigns of WWE's black-and-gold brand, Triple H has taken NXT to new heights. He is the leading voice backstage, and he has had a hand in producing many stars over the years. Several notable names in NXT have gone on to enjoy success on WWE's main roster.

In the last few editions of the WWE Royal Rumble match, fans have seen many entrants come from NXT, including Adam Cole, an entrant in the 2018 bout. Though the former NXT Champion didn't win the Royal Rumble, his participation was a pleasant surprise for many fans, as he had competed in a grueling match the previous night.

Speaking with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Adam Cole described how he found out he was going to be an entrant in the match.

"I found out less than 24 hours before [the Royal Rumble match]," said Cole. "I was pulled into a room after TakeOver, and Triple H was the one who told me. He goes, 'Hey congratulations, you're gonna be in the Royal Rumble tomorrow,' and this was right after my Extreme Rules match with Aleister Black."

Adam Cole was elated after finding out that he was going to be a part of the WWE Royal Rumble match

Adam Cole and Daniel Bryan in WWE

In the same interview, Cole discussed his reaction to finding out that he was going to be an entrant in the WWE Royal Rumble match. He explained that, as a genuine fan, he was excited about the opportunity.

"But, aside from just being just a massive fan of the Royal Rumble, that one was in Philadelphia and I used to go to shows in Philadelphia all the time," Cole continued."

"To be able to do the Royal Rumble in Philadelphia where I trained to be a wrestler, where I would go to shows all the time. As a surprise, for the fans to be excited about it, I was like 'Oh my god. What a massive thing to check off the bucket list.'"

The Royal Rumble marked Cole's first match on the WWE main roster. He later competed against Seth Rollins and Daniel Bryan in 2019 as part of the build up to WWE Survivor Series.

