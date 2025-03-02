Top WWE official claims Randy Orton is still in the "prime of his career" after recent return

WWE star Randy Orton returned at the Elimination Chamber this week. The Viper showed up just after a brutal match between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

Zayn and KO battled in an Unsanctioned Match in front of their home crowd in Toronto. The encounter was so brutal that the match was uncomfortable to watch at times with both stars demolishing each other with foreign objects. Owens finally picked up the win after powerbombing his opponent on the apron. He continued the beatdown before Randy returned to stop the destruction.

During the post-show press conference, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H commented that Randy's return was one of the high points of the show. He noted that having an icon like The Viper on the roster just weeks ahead of WrestleMania was a huge plus. He attested to Randy's longevity in the business, stating that The Apex Predator was still in the prime of his career.

"Of course, Randy Orton coming back tonight. When you have a star the calibre of Randy Orton, and an icon and just a legend like that, that is still sort of in the prime of his career and you're able to get him back and get him rolling in a meaningful way headed into WrestleMania, that's just incredible." [From 31:45 - 32:10]

The Viper attacked Owens as retribution for putting him on the shelf for months. He hit a vicious RKO on Kevin and was about to lay him out with a Punt Kick.

However, WWE officials stopped him from causing further damage, allowing Kevin Owens to escape.

