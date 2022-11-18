Top WWE SmackDown star rejoices on his goal to be like The Rock he manifested a decade ago

Who wouldn't want to be like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson? Well, WWE star Top Dolla was added to the list of people who aspired to be like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Earlier this year, A.J. Francis, aka Top Dolla, returned to WWE after the company released the entire Hit Row faction last year in November. Top Dolla and the members of Hit Row are currently feuding with Legado Del Fantasma on the blue brand. However, on the previous episode of SmackDown, another returning WWE superstar, Sarah Logan, and the Viking Raiders laid smack on both factions.

While speaking to Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, Francis rejoiced and shared a smile at his dream becoming a reality. Like The Rock, even Top Dolla climbed the ladder of success in wrestling after a meteoric career in the NFL.

Ryan Satin shared a video of Top Dolla from 2011, wherein he manifested himself to become like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Years later, Dolla jumped shipped from the NFL to WWE SmackDown, the way his idol did.

Top Dolla's end goal apart from being like The Rock!

Being a member of Hit Row has paved the way to achieving one of his life goals. During the same interview with Ryan Satin, Top Dolla revealed that his ultimate goal is to host The Tonight Show after he hangs his boots from WWE.

"I have one goal left. It's to host The Tonight Show. That's my end goal at the end of all of this, 20 years from now. That's what I want to do. I started, when I was in high school, doing videos, trying to make myself better on camera, being able to perform on camera, understanding how you should present yourself when presenting a scene as opposed to when you're doing an interview," Francis said. [H/T - Fightful]

Top Dolla also hosts A&E's "WWE's Most Wanted Treasures" outside the squared circle. He described how WWE didn't pitch for him, but the network and the production company approached him because they liked his work earlier in his career. So, given his on-camera abilities and mic skills, the Hit Row member wishes to land on The Tonight Show as a host after his WWE career.

