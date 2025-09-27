Top WWE star is abandoned at the last second sacrificing major championship chance on SmackDown

A top star was abandoned tonight on WWE SmackDown. This led to a sacrifice, as the team lost a huge opportunity to secure a championship match.Tonight's match to determine the new No. 1 Contender for the WWE Tag Team Championships was between two pairs with a lot of tension between them. The Miz and The Street Profits have not been doing well. While The Street Profits assured the fans that they were on the same page heading into the bout, things have not been okay with them. They were not helping each other in their last match, and it ended in a loss. This was not the only time they lost, and they had discussed how they were not on the same page, especially with Uncle Howdy, also known as Bo Dallas, who was sowing more dissension.Meanwhile, The Miz and Carmelo Hayes have also not had the best communication on WWE SmackDown. Hayes has wanted a United States title shot and a singles run, but The Miz has brought him back to a tag team every time that he has been able to manage it.The Miz and Carmelo Hayes looked like they were going to pick up the win a few times. Hayes even hit the First 48. In the end, it was Montez Ford hitting the huge From the Heavens Splash, and that won them the bout.The A-Lister may have cost his team the WWE match as he tagged in Hayes when he was about to finish off their opponents. Hayes was unhappy and held him back. This led to The Street Profits taking advantage. Even after the From the Heavens, Hayes could have broken the pin, but decided to stay away, leading to their team's loss. He abandoned The Miz at the last second.The Miz and Carmelo Hayes may be done on WWE SmackDown after the Street Profits qualified to face The Wyatt SicksIt seems that Hayes was done with his teammate. The Miz's attitude of trying to be the veteran guiding him has not sit well with him for some time. On top of that, the star has taken the glory by tagging himself in only after Hayes had done all the work to get the pin. That is what cost them tonight, and it seems that they could be done with Hayes, even willing to sacrifice a shot at the tag team titles.Whether this leads to a big public blowup or not remains to be seen, but it would be difficult for the team to recover from this.