"I've been waiting" - Top WWE star addresses Becky Lynch's challenge

WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair recently addressed Becky Lynch's challenge to face her at SummerSlam.

Bianca Belair has had a stellar run since transitioning to the main roster in 2020. Within a span of two years, she has won the Women's Royal Rumble match and secured both RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships.

She is currently in her first reign as RAW Women's Champion after she defeated Big Time Becks at WrestleMania 38. Lynch recently called out Belair on social media and RAW for a rematch. On last night's WWE RAW Talk, The EST addressed the challenge issued by the former champion.

"Now as far as Becky Lynch goes, she wants a rematch. Well, listen, I've been waiting for Becky since WrestleMania. Where has Becky been? I've been right here waiting. So, I did it once at WrestleMania, I'll do it again, anytime, anyplace, live event, RAW, SummerSlam, Clash at The Castle, let's do it I'm ready. So it's not gonna change, I'm gonna walk out as as miss champion." (From 2:23 to 2:58)

It will be interesting to see if the rivals lock horns one more time, possibly at SummerSlam or Clash at the Castle.

Bianca Belair talks about her recent WWE RAW Women's Championship match against Carmella

Last week, Belair defeated Carmella at Money in the Bank to retain her title. However, the latter attacked her after the match, indicating that the feud was far from over.

Last night on WWE RAW, Belair faced the 34-year-old in a rematch with the former's women's championship on the line. Following a series of distractions, Bianca was counted out and lost the match. After the bout, The EST took out her frustrations on The Princess of Staten Island and hit her with a KOD.

On WWE RAW Talk, Belair spoke about the contest and the unfair advantage Carmella had against her:

"You know tonight was a tough night but I'm the toughest but if I ever took a L, you couldn't tell. I mean I had Becky on the right, Carmella on the left coming after me, I had Carmella rake my eyes, I lost both my lashes so very disrespectful first of all. Becky Lynch on the other hand distracts me, so I mean they should be a tag team at this point." (From 2:12 to 2:30)

It will be interesting to see if Carmella gets another shot at the title or if Belair moves on to the much-awaited feud with Big Time Becks ahead of SummerSlam.

