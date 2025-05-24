Top WWE star admits struggle with body image issues

WWE Superstars are often criticized for their opinions or looks outside the squared circle, and some comments are more devastating than others. Recently, American Made's Ivy Nile opened up about her struggle with body image issues in the past.

In 2023, Ivy Nile made her main roster debut alongside The Creed Brothers and joined Monday Night RAW. In the coming months, the trio slowly turned heel and aligned with Chad Gable, where Master Gable took them under his wing and created the American Made.

In an interview with Metro UK, the 33-year-old RAW star opened up about her struggle with body image issues while she was growing up. The star detailed how being buff was hard for her for many personal and social reasons, but she eventually overcame it and accepted her strengths and weaknesses.

”It sounds like a weird problem to have. Growing up, I couldn’t wear normal clothes my friends were wearing because I’m so buff,’ ‘And then, you kind of think, “boys aren’t gonna like me because I’m bigger than them”, which is funny," Nile said. [H/T - Metro UK]

Has Ivy Nile won a championship in WWE?

In 2020, Ivy Nile had her first official match for the Stamford-based promotion on the developmental brand. Later, she was added to Diamond Mine and was the only female star in the group. However, she didn't have a lengthy run as a singles performer and got a handful of title opportunities on the brand.

In 2023, she was moved to WWE's main roster alongside Julius and Brutus Creed, aka The Creed Brothers, on Monday Night RAW. In the coming months, the trio crossed paths with The Judgment Day, and Nile eventually got a shot at Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship, which she lost.

Later, she shifted her focus towards the women's tag team division and teamed up with Maxxine Dupri. However, she turned on her and aligned with The Creed Brothers and Chad Gable in the coming months. Earlier this year, she started working on the red brand as a singles competitor.

Apart from challenging Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship and working in the Women's Intercontinental and Speed division, Nile is yet to hold championship gold in the Stamford-based promotion.

