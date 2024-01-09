Top WWE star avenges loss to Randy Orton 4451 days later on RAW

A top name avenged a Street Fight loss to Randy Orton by winning a massive bout on tonight's episode of RAW.

Cody Rhodes has competed in several Street Fights during his illustrious career, with most of those matches taking place at live events. His encounter with Shinsuke Nakamura is his first Street Fight on WWE TV in 12 long years.

About 12 years ago, Cody Rhodes took on Randy Orton in a Street Fight on the November 1, 2011, taping of SmackDown. That night, The Viper defeated Rhodes via pinfall.

After 4451 days, The American Nightmare avenged that Street Fight loss by winning a Street Fight against Nakamura tonight.

"Tonight's match on #WWERaw will be the first time @CodyRhodes is in a @WWE Street Fight since November of 2011, when he came up short against @RandyOrton on #SmackDown. #12YearsLater @ShinsukeN #StreetFight"

Randy Orton made his highly anticipated return to WWE TV at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. He quickly targeted The Bloodline and will compete for Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

At Royal Rumble 2024, Orton will compete in a Fatal Four-Way match for Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Title. The other two participants in the bout are LA Knight and AJ Styles. Meanwhile, Rhodes will compete in the Men's Royal Rumble match at the mega event.

