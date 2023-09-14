Top WWE star blacks out Twitter profile and puts out a statement

A WWE star has removed their Twitter profile picture and is apparently done with using social media. While fans are worried for the star and her reason for doing so, she has released a statement about her reasons. Zelina Vega spoke about blacking out her Twitter profile on her Twitch stream.

The star suddenly blacked out her social media, leaving her fans concerned. Given that this came after the 9/11 date, which is a tough day for her, it made them even more concerned. While some fans pointed out particularly hateful posts surrounding the date, Vega put out a statement about her reason.

On her Twitch stream, the WWE star opened up about the issue she was facing. She said she was done with Twitter, and while she would randomly visit Instagram, she chose Twitch as her spot.

“I’ve kinda been a little over social media. So, I know a lot of people have been asking why my Twitter went black, cause I’m kinda done with it. Take Twitter, I can give two sh*ts about Twitter, I never really liked Twitter anyways. So I was just like ‘eh’ done with it. And I’ll probably go randomly on IG. But I think Twitch is my spot,” she said. [H/T - WrestleOps]

Removing social media might be a healthy option for the WWE star, given that she's chosen it. She will continue to stream on her Twitch.

What are your thoughts on Vega quitting Twitter? Sound off in the comments section below.

