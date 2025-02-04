Top WWE star breaks silence after getting apparently betrayed by Rhea Ripley on RAW

Rhea Ripley made a massive mistake on WWE RAW this week, as she cost IYO SKY an important match. After the show, the latter took to social media to express her feelings.

The Genius of the Sky and Liv Morgan had a match on the red brand this week to determine who would qualify for the Women's Elimination Chamber match. The winner of that match will challenge for a world title at WrestleMania 41. Both IYO and Rhea were attacked backstage by Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

When Rodriguez tried to interfere in the qualifying match, Mami came out and attacked her. However, she also put her hands on Liv Morgan, which prompted the referee to award the Judgment Day member the victory. IYO SKY was very disappointed, as she was not happy that Rhea Ripley cost her the match, even if unwillingly.

The Genius of the Sky recently wrote to X that she had no words for the apparent betrayal, as it is now possible that she will miss WrestleMania.

"I have no words…" wrote SKY.

It's currently unknown who will face Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania, as Charlotte Flair has yet to make her choice. If The Queen chooses Tiffany Stratton, Mami could face the Elimination Chamber winner.

