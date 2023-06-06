Top WWE star breaks silence after recent character change on RAW

Last night on RAW, WWE fans got to witness a version of Matt Riddle that many have been hoping to see for a long time.

Usually known for riding a scooter to the ring and having a relaxed attitude, Riddle's gimmick seemingly changed last night as he brutally attacked the tag team of Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci backstage.

Earlier today, the original bro took to social media as he sent out a clear warning to any member of the roster who may think twice about getting in his way.

"I’m tired of being beaten down used and abused and last night was just a taste of what’s to come. WWE or in the Streets I’m not taking sh*t no more," tweeted Riddle.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 #WWERAW Naaaaaah this is the Matt Riddle the streets need! Bruh was getting ACTIVE Naaaaaah this is the Matt Riddle the streets need! Bruh was getting ACTIVE 😭 #WWERAW https://t.co/dfquugPpO7

Following his attack on Kaiser and Vinci of Imperium, many now expect the former United States Champion to face the faction's leader and current Intercontinental Champion, Gunther.

Matt Riddle should face a former WWE Champion, says legend

In recent years, the 37-year-old became more legitimate in fans' eyes after he began teaming up with the Viper, Randy Orton.

The Apex Predator has been out of action for over a year due to injury, however, Sportskeeda's Bill Apter stated on The Wrestling Time Machine that Riddle and Orton should feud when Randy eventually returns.

"Maybe that'll wind up the two of them opposing each other," Apter suggested. "Riddle is a more mature Riddle than he was with Randy. He's not playing around. He doesn't have the scooter. It's a different Riddle, and maybe that wouldn't settle well with the current character, that [Riddle] character, and Randy Orton." [6:31 – 6:54] (H/T Sportskeeda)

During their year-long run teaming together, both Riddle and Orton brought out new sides of their WWE personas, and their hard work paid off as they managed to capture the RAW Tag Team titles on two occasions.

Will Matt Riddle ever become world champion? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

