Top WWE star calls out Conor McGregor for a handicap match

After WWE merged with the UFC, it opened the door for a potential crossover between mixed martial arts and professional wrestling. A top star recently called out Conor McGregor and issued a handicap match challenge to the star.

New stars have been trying to cement themselves in professional wrestling after receiving big breaks in the Stamford-based promotion. One such star is Austin Theory, who has been doing very well in the company for a while.

Speaking on the Battleground Podcast, the host asked Austin Theory if he would like to see a crossover between the UFC and WWE. The star called out Conor McGregor and issued a challenge to the UFC star against himself and the other half of the WWE Tag Team Champion, Grayson Waller.

"Is it Conor McGregor? Is that who we want? Is that who wants to step up to Austin Theory? The undefeated Tag Team Champion. I mean maybe Conor's so tough that maybe he just wants to fight both the Tag Team Champions. So maybe he has a handicap match because you know his ego. Me and Grayson Waller, we don't have egos. We're very set straight, we work hard, we're champions, and we show up to work only if we're not busy. So, Conor McGregor, maybe that's the crossover, but really, any of the UFC guys. I mean, that would be pretty cool to see," said Theory [From 06:28 to 07:03]

Check out the video below:

Theory is also open to facing other UFC stars, but specifically called out Conor McGregor and thinks the star's ego would make him face the champions in a handicap match.

Popular WWE Superstars aim to dethrone Austin Theory and Grayson Waller

A-Town Down Under, aka Austin Theory and Grayson Waller, made history by becoming the inaugural WWE Tag Team Champions of the Modern Era after WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia.

The heel duo quickly rose to the top on Friday Night SmackDown and set off several potential challengers on their way. Speaking on SmackDown LowDown, DIY's Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano made their intentions to dethrone the champions clear.

"The agenda is #DIY Tag Team Gold 2024, no matter who steps in our way. Look, I've a long history with both Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. That is the endgame," said Gargano.

It will be interesting to see which teams will dethrone A-Town Down Under on the blue brand.

