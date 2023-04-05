Top WWE star "can't wait" to beat Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship

After capturing the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39, Rhea Ripley has received a challenge of sorts from top WWE Superstar Becky Lynch.

The Eradicator won the blue brand's women's title for the first time in her career this past Saturday at The Show of Shows. She defeated Charlotte Flair in one of the best matches of the weekend.

Speaking to ESPN MMA, Becky Lynch reacted to Ripley's win, stating that she would like to face her for the SmackDown Women's Championship. The Man also praised Ripley for her remarkable work in WWE.

"She is the champion. She is one of the greatest female wrestlers I’ve ever seen in my entire life. She’s a natural, she’s a star. She is mesmerizing to watch. She’s the future of the wrestling business, I think. But I can’t wait to beat her for that title one day." (H/T Fightful)

Following her career-defining win at WrestleMania, the Australian star confronted current RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair on this week's RAW.

Rhea Ripley wants to face Bianca Belair at WrestleMania

In recent years, Ripley and Belair have established themselves as two of the biggest and most promising superstars on the roster. Both stars have won Royal Rumble matches and gone on to capture championships at The Show of Shows.

With their careers almost mirroring one another, Ripley recently said on The Ringer Wrestling Show that she would like to face The EST of WWE at a future 'Mania.

"Our time is gonna come when we’re gonna get to step in the ring again and go face-to-face. Whether that’s WrestleMania 40, WrestleMania 41, or WrestleMania 42, I don’t know when that’s gonna happen but it’s gonna be a WrestleMania match and it’s gonna steal the show. It will be the main event of one of the nights of WrestleMania. We’ll see when it happens," said Ripley. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Like Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair also scored a big win this past weekend at WrestleMania 39. She defeated Asuka in a stellar bout to retain the RAW Women's Championship.

