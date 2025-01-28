Top WWE star claims he's had limited interaction with The Rock

The Rock's return to WWE attracted a lot of eyeballs to the product heading into last year's WrestleMania. Recently, LA Knight said he has had limited interaction with The Final Boss backstage following the latter's comeback in 2024.

Over a decade ago, The Rock hosted a show called The Hero, and LA Knight was one of the participants. Halfway through the program, Knight was eliminated from the competition. The Megastar knew The People's Champion even before he became a prominent name in the Stamford-based promotion.

In a recent interview with The Wrestling Classic, the former United States Champion was asked whether he has had any notable interaction with The Final Boss after his return to WWE. Surprisingly, LA Knight said he hasn't had an extensive conversation with the Hollywood star backstage. However, Knight mentioned that he and Rocky often greet each other behind the scenes.

"Yeah, yeah, yeah. I mean we haven't spoken extensively or anything but I remember this one time he saw me backstage and he came by and said, 'Hey, what's up? I haven't seen you in a while,' blah blah blah, whatever. Just kind of cordial hellos and how you've been," Knight said. (From 06:16 to 06:33)

The Rock recently appeared on WWE TV twice

Last year, The Rock joined TKO as a board member and returned to the global juggernaut for a surprise appearance. After attacking Jinder Mahal on RAW, The People's Champion was ready to go after The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns and the Undisputed WWE Title.

Fans wanted Cody Rhodes to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL, which led to the birth of The Final Boss character. The third-generation scored a pinfall win over The American Nightmare at WrestleMania XL Night One in a tag team match but went on a hiatus after the event.

Earlier this year, he returned to the Stamford-based promotion when RAW made its Netflix debut. The Final Boss seemingly broke character and praised his former rival and coronated Roman Reigns as The Tribal Chief after he won back the Ula Fala from Solo Sikoa.

Later, Rocky appeared on WWE TV for the second time in 2025 when he visited NXT. He cut a promo and had a few backstage segments before signing off.

