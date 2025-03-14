  • home icon
Top WWE star comments about being the "bad guy" before first SmackDown match in 15 months

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Mar 14, 2025
It's time for a huge match (Credit: WWE.com)

A top WWE star is about to wrestle the first match they have wrestled on SmackDown in 15 months. The star sent a message before it.

Charlotte Flair is back and is ready to take on everyone. Having won the Women's Royal Rumble match, the star is set for a huge match at WrestleMania when she faces Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship. It's something that everyone has been waiting for and the first big challenge to Stratton's title reign. Before she can get there, though, Charlotte Flair has a match set for SmackDown.

As revealed before, the star is set to face B-Fab in a match after speaking with each other last week. The two stars will compete in a singles match as Charlotte is looking to win the first match on SmackDown she's wrestled in 15 months.

Before the match, Flair sent a message saying that she knew she was hated and the bad guy and she loved it. She said she would humble these girls one pin at a time.

"I love being the bad guy. I'm about to humble these girls one pin at a time."

It should be noted that she didn't specify B-Fab in her post and appears to be referring to the entire women's roster on WWE SmackDown.

