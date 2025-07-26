Top WWE star debuts on SmackDown in huge new role and immediately changes name

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Jul 26, 2025 05:30 GMT
The WWE SmackDown crowd was packed (Credit: WWE SmackDown)
WWE SmackDown crowd was packed (Credit: WWE SmackDown on Netflix)

A top WWE star has made her debut on SmackDown in a huge new role. She has also changed her name immediately on her debut.

Kiana James showed up on WWE SmackDown tonight in her debut. She was out for a long time after appearing on RAW and taking part in a Triple Threat Money in the Bank qualifying match. That bout was won by IYO SKY, and James ended up suffering a leg injury that kept her out of WWE TV until recently. Last week, she was spotted backstage and even had a loss on the July 18 edition of WWE Main Event.

The star was gone for a long time, and now that she has returned, she already has a new role. She said that she was going to be representing the Women's United States Champion, Giulia, going forward. The star informed everyone of her new role, and it was not taken well, with her being called 'Clipboard Karen' immediately by Zelina Vega. However, that was not the name that she chose, even though WWE called her by it as well after the show was done.

Instead, after SmackDown was done and the show went off the air, the star revealed that she had a new name after all - Boardroom Baddie. She gave herself the new name and is going to be using it going forward.

"More like Boardroom Baddie but okay.🙄"

It remains to be seen what she does next in this new role.

