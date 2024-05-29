Top WWE star explains why Bad Bunny would beat Logan Paul in a match

Amongst the celebrities that have performed in the WWE, Bad Bunny and Logan Paul have inarguably been the most impressive. Damian Prest recently revealed why he'd bet on Bad Bunny to defeat Logan Paul in a singles match.

When compared by accolades, Logan Paul is the more advanced competitor as he is signed as a WWE Superstar and the reigning United States Champion, coming off a solid match against Cody Rhodes. Bad Bunny has only wrestled a handful of matches but holds a victory over Damian Priest from Backlash 2023.

While speaking on The Rob Brown Show, Damian Priest was asked who would win a dream match between Logan Paul and Bad Bunny. Priest sided with the fellow Puerto Rican and admitted that Bad Bunny had underrated strength and was actually decent inside the squared circle.

Damian Priest has shared the ring with Bad Bunny and backed him to go over Logan Paul, as you can view below:

"Bad Bunny is undefeated, so! (Laughs) It did take him a whole island to beat me, but still, look, Logan Paul is a hell of an athlete, and he has had his success. But I would side with Bad Bunny on that one, man, I really would. I trained him and battled with him, so I know that he is sneaky good, sneaky strong, and his passion for this business is something nobody can take away." [2:43:12 - 2:43:50]

Damian Priest has a lot of respect for Bad Bunny's commitment to performing in WWE

Getting one of the most prominent artists in the world to wrestle was a game-changer for WWE, as Bad Bunny helped the company present a successful overseas event in Puerto Rico.

His opponent and trainer behind the scenes, Damian Priest, recalled how Bad Bunny made time out of his busy schedule to put the hours in the ring before their big match.

Priest believed Bunny had made not only his fans but also the locker room and the hardcore followers of professional wrestling proud.

"The guy dedicated himself, with his busy schedule, doing all the things he does, being the most popular artist on the planet and he still dedicated time to train and treated this business with respect. He made sure to make the locker room proud, his fans proud, our fans proud, I mean, that's something you've got to respect." [2:43:51 - 2:44:13]

While Bad Bunny has not wrestled since last year's Backlash, Logan Paul has established himself as one of WWE's big draws. A future showdown between Paul and Bunny could be a massive mainstream attraction, something that Triple H might consider.

