Top WWE star at fault for Zoey Stark injury on RAW, claims legend

Former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Zoey Stark got severely injured on this week's episode of RAW. She faced Rhea Ripley and a returning Kairi Sane in a Triple Threat Money in the Bank qualifying match. However, she got hurt midway through the contest. Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell felt Sane could have prevented Stark from being injured.
Fans have already gotten over what happened at WrestleMania, and it's officially Money in the Bank season. The qualifying matches for the annual ladder bouts have already started on RAW and SmackDown. This past Monday, Stark landed awkwardly while attempting to deliver a high-flying move to Kairi Sane.
On his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the former Zeb Colter discussed Stark's injury on this week's RAW. He claimed that the situation could have been avoided if Sane had positioned herself well for the 31-year-old's maneuver.
"Well, there's no way to adjust once you're in the air. You can turn, but you can't position. The adjustment has to be done by (...) who was she with? Who was the girl [Kairi Sane]?" Mantell said. [3:16 - 3:26]
Natalya sends a heartwarming message to Zoey Stark after injury
After she got severely injured on this week's RAW, fans all around the world were concerned about Zoey Stark. Stark broke her silence on the incident and sent a message to fans thanking them for their support.
WWE veteran Natalya quote-tweeted her post on X with a heartwarming message. The Queen of Harts wrote that she could not wait to see Zoey Stark come back better than ever.
"I can’t wait to see you come back BETTER than ever, @ZoeyStarkWWE. Your strength is very inspiring," Natalya wrote.
It's always great to see wrestlers show their support for their fellow stars during hard times.
