Top WWE star to finally get a championship match at upcoming event, but there's a twist 

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, Trick Williams was informed that he'll finally get his championship match at an upcoming premium live event. However, there was a major twist, as he could end up competing twice at the event.

Williams won the Men's Iron Survivor Challenge at Deadline last month and was set to challenge Ilja Dragunov for the coveted NXT Championship at New Year's Evil, but the bout was scrapped after the Mad Dragon sustained an injury at the hands of Ridge Holland.

On NXT this week, Trick and Carmelo Hayes collided with Edris Enofé and Malik Blade in the first round of the Men's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. They won the match and are set to take on WWE SmackDown stars Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde in the semi-finals. The final will be held at Vengeance Day, and the winner of the tournament will receive a future NXT Tag Team Championship match.

Expand Tweet

After Trick and Melo's victory, they were confronted by Ilja Dragunov backstage. The champion told Williams that he's been cleared to wrestle, and he'll finally give the latter his title match at WWE NXT Vengeance Day. Trick Williams was excited, but Melo reminded him that the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic final will be held at the same event. Later on in the show, Williams told Carmelo that he doesn't mind competing twice at the event.

Do you think Trick will dethrone Ilja at Vengeance Day? Sound off in the comments section below!

A former WWE star said he doesn't gain anything talking about Jim Cornette here