Top WWE star finally reveals reason why her name was changed

In wrestling, stars often go through name changes as they take up various gimmicks, and a WWE star has been no different. The star has shared the reason she got a name early in her career.

Kairi Sane has been a critical part of Damage CTRL, helping the team win the women's tag team titles soon after returning to the company. With Asuka injured, she has been teaming with Dakota Kai regularly while the team gets used to being on the RAW brand after moving from SmackDown.

The star has been known as the Pirate Princess for a large part of her wrestling career, a name that not all fans are certain why she has earned. Now, she has revealed the reason behind her name change.

When Sane first debuted in World Wonder Ring Stardom, she worked under the name Kairi Hojo. Soon though, this was changed to The Pirate Princess because of her yachting background. Before coming to wrestling, she had an extensive sports background competing in yachting and even wanted to make it to the Olympics. When this was shared, Kairi made a post detailing how she had represented Japan.

She said that she won a sailing competition and participated in the World Championships as a representative of Japan, which led to her eventual name, The Pirate Princess.

"When I was a university student, I won a sailing competition and participated in the World Championships as a representative of Japan. 🎓 That's why I was given the nickname "Pirate Princess."⛵️🏴‍☠️ The photo shows the sea in Bulgaria."

Kairi Sane recently got her own entrance music in WWE

Since returning to WWE, Sane has mostly been entering the ring to Damage CTRL's music or as part of The Kabuki Warriors.

Always as part of a team, the star didn't get her own theme music for a while.

However, that changed this week with her finally getting her own music now, something she was very happy with and posted about in her X handle.

Fans will have to wait to see what WWE plans to do with Sane.

