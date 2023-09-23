Top WWE star fires shots at Charlotte Flair; claims she's around only for championship titles

WWE star and Damage CTRL leader Bayley blasted Charlotte Flair for showing up on SmackDown this week.

IYO SKY was set to defend her WWE Women's Champion against Asuka this week. However, before the match started, The Queen showed up and sat near the commentary table. During the encounter, Bayley tried to interfere, and Charlotte immediately rushed to take out The Role Model. Amidst all the confusion, IYO pinned her opponent and retained the title.

WWE correspondent Cathy Kelley caught up with Damage CTRL after the win. Bayley was irate with Charlotte for trying to insert herself into the faction's business. She claimed it was about IYO and Asuka battling for the WWE Women's Championship, but The Queen had to interfere and make it about herself again.

"Gosh, we cannot escape her. We're trying to celebrate IYO and her huge victory over Asuka and you have to talk about Charlotte. We're trying to have a perfectly good, fair, safe championship match and Charlotte has to come out. She had nothing to do with it. Dude, do not get me riled up again, okay? Because she just shows her face whenever there's a championship around. It was IYO vs. Asuka, empress vs. genius. Not Charlotte Flair, 20,000-time champion okay?" said Bayley. [From 0:35 - 1:03]

Bayley will square off against Charlotte Flair next week

During the same conversation, Bayley mentioned that she would deal with Charlotte Flair herself next week. She even claimed that Flair was obsessed with her since their time in NXT.

"Next week, face-to-face, we're gonna solve it right? We're gonna figure it out. We're gonna figure out why is she showing up every single time. She's obsessed with me. She's been obsessed with me since NXT," added Bayley. [From 01:07 to 01:14]

It will be interesting to see how the matchup between the two Horsewomen pans out next week.

Who do you think will emerge victorious? Let us know in the comments section below.

