  • Top WWE star heartbroken after getting betrayed on SmackDown; shares throwback photo with Bianca Belair and Naomi

Top WWE star heartbroken after getting betrayed on SmackDown; shares throwback photo with Bianca Belair and Naomi

By Israel Lutete
Modified Mar 29, 2025 03:58 GMT
Noami and Bianca Belair are former Women's Tag Team Champions (Image via Bianca's Instagram)

Naomi made a surprise appearance on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown and attacked Michin before her match. The latter felt heartbroken after the attack, as she took to social media to share a throwback photo of herself with Bianca Belair and The Glow.

The EST of WWE and Naomi used to be Women's Tag Team Champions. However, they are no longer close after what the latter did to Jade Cargill. The Glow cut an emotional promo via a video package on SmackDown this week, and she was in tears talking about her fallout with Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair.

After the video aired, the former AEW TBS Champion was shown in Nick Aldis' office looking for Naomi. She bumped into B-Fab and Michin when she left the room, and they encouraged Cargill to take care of Naomi.

The multi-time champion then attacked both stars in the ring, and Jade came out to make the save. Michin then shared a throwback photo of her with Bianca Belair and Naomi on X/Twitter, and included a heartbroken emoji, showing that she felt betrayed by what The Glow did to her.

You can check out the post below:

It was announced on SmackDown that Noami will wrestle B-Fab next week.

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
