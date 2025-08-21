  • home icon
  Top WWE star hopes Naomi's child turns out to be "a decent human being," unlike Roman Reigns and others

Top WWE star hopes Naomi's child turns out to be "a decent human being," unlike Roman Reigns and others

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Aug 21, 2025 04:01 GMT
Roman Reigns and Naomi (via WWE
Roman Reigns and Naomi (via WWE.com and WWE on X)

A top WWE Superstar has sent a message reacting to Naomi's pregnancy announcement. Kevin Owens couldn't help but take a shot at The Bloodline in character while talking about Naomi and Jimmy Uso's baby in his latest X post.

It won't be a stretch to say that Kevin Owens was the biggest victim of The Bloodline during the peak of the faction. Owens fought Roman Reigns and other members of the stable numerous times and failed to put the family down when all was said and done.

WWE's official X handle recently shared a behind-the-scenes video of Jimmy Uso reacting to Naomi's pregnancy announcement. Owens noticed the heartfelt video and shared a response to the same on his official X handle.

Here's what he wrote:

"I have high hopes that with Naomi and Gigantic Jim (the nicest Bloodline member despite being so misguided) as his parents, the child will turn out to be a decent human being UNLIKE HIS UNCLES AND THE CHILDREN OF HIS VARIOUS FAMILY MEMBERS’ FORMER TAG TEAM PARTNERS!!!"
Kevin Owens talked about a WWE rematch against Roman Reigns

In late 2023, Kevin Owens had a chat with journalist James Williams on his YouTube channel and talked about possibly feuding with Roman Reigns in WWE once again. Owens was quite honest about the idea of reigniting his feud with Reigns and admitted that he failed to beat the former Bloodline leader.

"I'll be honest - maybe a little too honest," Owens said. "I don't think the fans would like that [a rematch], because I've had my shot at Roman Reigns many, many times. For one reason or another, it didn't work out. I almost don't want to even try, because I don't think that's what fans want. They've seen it. I'm here for the fans. I want people to enjoy what I'm doing." [H/T - WrestlingInc]
Reigns and other members of the Anoa'i family certainly won't be thrilled with Owens' post on X. Fans should expect a clapback from at least one of the real-life Bloodline members over the next few hours.

