Top WWE star not interested in kissing Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill is one of the most attractive WWE Superstars in the main roster today. However, a top WWE star is not interested in kissing the 5-foot-10 powerhouse.

Cargill improved her WrestleMania record to 2-0 after beating Naomi two weeks ago in Las Vegas. However, her friend-turned-rival is dead set on making Jade's life miserable, attacking her last Friday on SmackDown.

They have been going back and forth on social media as the intensity of their rivalry grows. One fan suggested that Naomi and Jade should "kiss and make up" and put all the things that happened over the past few months behind them.

However, The Glow is more interested in kissing a donkey's behind than her bitter rival.

"I'd rather kiss a (donkey and peach emoji)," Naomi tweeted.

Jade Cargill and Naomi had a hard-hitting match at WrestleMania 41. It looked like Naomi was close to beating Cargill, but the former AEW star was able to hit a modified powerbomb before putting her rival away with Jaded for the pinfall victory.

With Cargill looking to move on from Naomi, she challenged Tiffany Stratton last Friday on SmackDown. However, The Glow was not ready to let go and assaulted Jade during the match, which caused a disqualification.

Original plans for Jade Cargill at WrestleMania 41

Jade Cargill vs. Naomi was not the original plan at WrestleMania 41. According to Fightful Select, the initial plan for WrestleMania was Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax. It obviously didn't happen, but it would have been for the WWE Women's Championship.

However, plans always change in WWE, with Tiffany Stratton cashing her Money in the Bank contract on Jax in early January. Stratton would go on to defend her title against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania, while The Irresistible Force was not on the card.

With WrestleMania season on the back burner, it seems like WWE has a way for Jade to feud with Nia later this year. After Naomi's attack on her rival last Friday, Jax dropped an Annihilator on Stratton.

