Top WWE star could lose big match for not signing new contract, says Dutch Mantell (Exclusive)

It seems to be contract renewal season in pro wrestling, as multiple WWE stars have been in the news regarding their existing deals. During the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell discussed how Becky Lynch's contract status could impact her booking.

The Man has been embroiled in a storyline with Liv Morgan, and many believe she could drop the title at the King and Queen of the Ring 2024.

Dutch Mantell also felt that Liv Morgan should dethrone Becky Lynch at the PLE and urged WWE to let Liv have a strong run with the belt.

As for Lynch, Mantell acknowledged that talents whose contracts haven't been extended often lose matches, which could also happen in Becky Lynch's case.

Lynch, though, is widely expected to sign a new deal with WWE, and Dutch Mantell believes a break for the reigning champion would be a good idea.

"I agree. Just let Liv run with it and see what she can do. Let Becky take time off, and it's funny when one of their contracts is up, and they haven't signed it; it affects your ability to win a match. I've never understood it, but it does. They can't just do crap, but that contract is not signed. But putting it on Liv Morgan is, I think, the best thing to do, even if she did sign." [29:20 - 30:00]

Dutch Mantell explained that some time off for Becky Lynch would make fans want to miss her more, giving her a much-needed character refresh before returning.

In the meantime, Liv Morgan can become a credible heel champion and keep the door open for future programs with Lynch and Rhea Ripley. Moreover, Mantell stated that Triple H had a deep WWE roster full of promising talents to replace a few big names temporarily.

"I think that's the best thing to do. Have Becky take time off, as they have done for years and years anyway. When she's gone, people will say, 'Oh, I would like to see Becky Lynch again.' Now she is new again. Bring her back, do something fresh with her and she takes off again. I mean, their roster is that big; they can do that now." [30:01 - 30:30]

Beating Becky Lynch has never seemed to be easy in the WWE, but considering the factors at play outside the ring, Liv Morgan could very well pull off arguably the biggest win of her career soon.

