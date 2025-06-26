Top WWE star mocked by Tiffany Stratton ahead of her Last Woman Standing Match on SmackDown

Tiffany Stratton mocked Nia Jax ahead of their collision on WWE SmackDown. The two superstars will cross paths in a Last Woman Standing Match later this week.
Stratton won the WWE Women's Championship by dethroning Jax on the January 3, 2025, episode of SmackDown. The win marked the end of Jax's second reign as the WWE Women's Champion, as Stratton began her first reign as a champion on the main roster.
On the upcoming episode of SmackDown in Saudi Arabia, Stratton will put her title on the line. She shared a series of photos on Instagram, including one where she mocked The Irresistible Force.
"Welcome to my work week," wrote Stratton.
Check out Tiffany Stratton's post [Jax's photo in the final slide]
Nia Jax on Tiffany Stratton's successful Money in the Bank cash-in
Nia Jax discussed Tiffany Stratton cashing in her Money in the Bank contract, claiming that she had teased the idea of a potential cash-in for several months.
Speaking on Stay Busy with Armon Sadler, Jax stated the following about her former ally's cash-in. She said:
“I think she was trying to attempt to fill some big shoes. There are some big shoes to be filled if you want to be the champion. She was hesitating and wasn’t sure. Plus, it’s always fun to tease the fans. They always like to think that they know better. Eventually, once there were so many teases, they got numb to the tease. I thought it was beautiful. I’m torn. It was a beautiful moment to watch my Tiffy become champion. Being at the other end of it, did it hurt a little bit? Yes, but watching the reaction of the crowd when she hit me on the back, when I was watching back and reactions, I couldn’t even hear myself in that moment. It was beautiful. It was beautiful that everybody was like, ‘Oh, it’s not going to happen.’ She played it perfectly. I have to give her her flowers on that one.” [H/T: Fightful]
Jax has the opportunity to become a three-time WWE Women's Champion this week.