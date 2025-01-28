Top WWE star nauseated following Logan Paul's RAW return

It didn't take long for Logan Paul to make his fellow WWE Superstars sick of his antics. The Ultimate Influencer made his return to RAW tonight, interrupting a moment between Seth "Freakin" Rollins and World Heavyweight Champion Gunther.

Paul was showered in a chorus of boos and struggled, at first, to get any words out.

It wasn't just those in attendance that were already fed up with him. Injured RAW Superstar Bronson Reed took to X to get in on the fun, using a nauseous-looking emoji when the former US Champion entered.

Since Reed's injury back at Survivor Series, the Colossal One has upped his time on X to ensure fans and competitors don't forget him. Reed recently called out Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu, claiming he'd leave them down after a pair of Tsunamis. With his latest tweet, it looks like Logan Paul has been added to his list.

Logan Paul declares for the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble

Logan Paul didn't take too long to make his intentions clear tonight. He declared for the Royal Rumble in front of Seth Rollins and the current World Heavyweight Champion Gunther.

In addition, he reminded Gunther that he has a target on his back, and Paul might aim for it when he wins on Saturday.

Paul joins 10 other WWE Superstars announced for the men's Royal Rumble match. The first was LA Knight on January 3. Over the past few weeks, John Cena, CM Punk, Jey Uso, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio, Sami Zayn, and Shinsuke Nakamura have declared for the match.

This year's men's Royal Rumble match looks like it could be the best of the decade. With only 11 contenders revealed, it's loaded with several potential winners. Is Logan Paul one of those possible picks? Only time will tell.

