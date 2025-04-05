Top WWE star has never wrestled a non-title match at WrestleMania; will compete in 8th title match this year

A top WWE star is set to make it a perfect 8-for-8 at this year's WrestleMania in a matter of days. Charlotte Flair will compete in her eighth title match at The Show of Shows.

Ad

Charlotte's first WWE WrestleMania match took place way back in 2016 and The Queen ended up winning it. She will compete in her eighth 'Mania bout when she takes on Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41. Interestingly, every single WrestleMania match involving Flair has been contested for a title belt.

"A flair for the gold: This year, @MsCharlotteWWE makes it a perfect 8-for-8... She holds a unique record that all of her @WrestleMania matches throughout her entire career have always been championship matches. #WrestleMania."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

Charlotte Flair's WWE WrestleMania record

At WrestleMania 32 in 2016, The Queen defeated Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks in a WWE Women's Title match. Charlotte Flair lost a Fatal Four-Way Elimination Match at WrestleMania 33, with Bayley coming out victorious. Flair retained the SmackDown Women's Title against Asuka at WrestleMania 34 and thus broke her undefeated streak. The Queen headlined WrestleMania 35 but failed to win the match and Becky Lynch was the victor that night.

Ad

Here's what Flair said about the historic main event on Busted Open Radio:

"You have this hot babyface, Becky Lynch, that the fans love. You've got this woman [Rousey] who paved the way and showed that women could main event pay-per-view in UFC. I definitely feel like I made it all come together. Yes, the narrative is fun to say that I was shoe-horned or however the inside circle wants to talk about me, but I know what my purpose was. Looking back now, I'm okay with that." [H/T - Fightful]

Ad

Charlotte Flair defeated Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women's Title a year later at WrestleMania 36. At WrestleMania 38, Flair defeated Ronda Rousey to retain the SmackDown Women's Title. A year later, she lost the title to Ripley at WrestleMania 39.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilash Mendhe Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.



Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.



He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.



Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries. Know More