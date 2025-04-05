Top WWE star has never wrestled a non-title match at WrestleMania; will compete in 8th title match this year

A top WWE star is set to make it a perfect 8-for-8 at this year's WrestleMania in a matter of days. Charlotte Flair will compete in her eighth title match at The Show of Shows.
Charlotte's first WWE WrestleMania match took place way back in 2016 and The Queen ended up winning it. She will compete in her eighth 'Mania bout when she takes on Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41. Interestingly, every single WrestleMania match involving Flair has been contested for a title belt.
"A flair for the gold: This year, @MsCharlotteWWE makes it a perfect 8-for-8... She holds a unique record that all of her @WrestleMania matches throughout her entire career have always been championship matches. #WrestleMania."
Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE
Charlotte Flair's WWE WrestleMania record
At WrestleMania 32 in 2016, The Queen defeated Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks in a WWE Women's Title match. Charlotte Flair lost a Fatal Four-Way Elimination Match at WrestleMania 33, with Bayley coming out victorious. Flair retained the SmackDown Women's Title against Asuka at WrestleMania 34 and thus broke her undefeated streak. The Queen headlined WrestleMania 35 but failed to win the match and Becky Lynch was the victor that night.
Here's what Flair said about the historic main event on Busted Open Radio:
"You have this hot babyface, Becky Lynch, that the fans love. You've got this woman [Rousey] who paved the way and showed that women could main event pay-per-view in UFC. I definitely feel like I made it all come together. Yes, the narrative is fun to say that I was shoe-horned or however the inside circle wants to talk about me, but I know what my purpose was. Looking back now, I'm okay with that." [H/T - Fightful]
Charlotte Flair defeated Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women's Title a year later at WrestleMania 36. At WrestleMania 38, Flair defeated Ronda Rousey to retain the SmackDown Women's Title. A year later, she lost the title to Ripley at WrestleMania 39.