Newly signed WWE Superstar Logan Paul recently revealed that he grew up as a big fan of Brock Lesnar, making their first-time meeting all the more nervewracking.

As somebody who has been a staple of both the WWE and UFC over the past 20 years, many performers today have watched The Beast dominate his opponents for a long time. Another popular star of today that was captivated by Lesnar's physical achievements is Logan Paul.

During a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, the YouTuber turned Pro Wrestler recapped his first-ever meeting with the former Universal Champion.

"I saw him at SummerSlam, and that one was interesting for me. Because — and I think Brock probably knows this, I’ve talked about it before. I’m like a big Brock Lesnar fan, because I watched UFC growing up like religiously. And so when I met him for the first time it was, you know, I had to play cool. I think I said like, ‘Hey Mr. Brock Lesnar, nice to meet you.’ And that was it. But yeah it is so cool, because you know, you see these WWE Superstars on TV your whole life, and then all of a sudden somehow I’m in it and I’m meeting them in person, and it’s — you’re meeting superheroes essentially as an adult now. And it is really cool." (H/T Wrestling Headlines)

Logan Paul is looking to shock the WWE Universe and the world when he takes on Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Brock Lesnar is out for revenge against former WWE Champion

After losing to Roman Reigns this past July, the Conqueror's next WWE match is now confirmed. The 45-year-old is set to take on Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel on Saturday, November 5th.

This will be the second time this year that the two powerhouses have faced off after Lesnar and Lashley went to war this past January at the Royal Rumble for the WWE Championship.

Brock Lesnar will no doubt be out for revenge, considering that he not only lost to Bobby Lashley at the Royal Rumble but he also lost the WWE Championship as well.

