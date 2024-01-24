Top WWE star praised for refusing to wrestle Triple H at WrestleMania

A top WWE Superstar has received praise for standing up to Triple H and refusing to wrestle him.

CM Punk left WWE way back in early 2014. Months later, he revealed on Colt Cabana's Art of Wrestling podcast that he gave Vince McMahon and Paul Levesque a piece of his mind before leaving the company.

Former WWE Superstar Maven recently looked back at the controversial interview and shared his thoughts on Punk's comments. Punk told Cabana back in 2014 that he told Triple H straight to his face that he didn't want to wrestle him at WrestleMania XXX.

Maven had the following to say in response to Punk's comments attacking The Game:

"Hey, think what you want of Punk. I respect him for standing on principle, or at least his principles. I respect him for airing his grievances." [21:55-22:05]

What exactly did CM Punk say to Triple H's face before leaving WWE?

The legendary Summer of Punk in 2011 ended with Punk losing to The Game in a No DQ match at Night of Champions. Many fans believed the loss was the wrong call as it halted his momentum.

CM Punk himself wasn't happy one bit over the loss. Here's what he said to Levesque while leaving WWE:

"And I turned to Hunter and I said 'all due respect, I do not need to wrestle you, you need to wrestle me. I do not want to wrestle you. I seriously resent you for not putting me over three years ago when you should have. That would have been best for business but you had to f**king come in and squash it. And then I had to lose to f**king Truth and Miz. It didn't make any business sense then, it doesn't make any business sense now, and I am in a position now where I can tell you that I don't have to nor do I want to wrestle you at WrestleMania." [H/T CSS]

It has been a decade since Punk left WWE. Today, he is a RAW-exclusive star again and is good friends with Triple H. The former WWE Champion is all set to enter the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match in a few days.

