Top WWE star provides the reason behind Tommaso Ciampa's recent absence on RAW

WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano recently revealed the reason behind Tommaso Ciampa's absence from RAW.

Tommaso Ciampa has been away from Monday Night RAW for a while. It has been well over a month since fans saw the former NXT Champion. Since debuting on the main roster, Ciampa has aligned himself with The Miz. The two have been inseparable, with the former NXT Champion helping The A-Lister win a lot of his matches.

On the latest episode of RAW, The Miz was reminiscing about his friendship with Ciampa. The A-Lister even stated that him picking the former NXT Champion as his protege was the reason behind Dexter Lumis' attacks.

However, Gargano interrupted Miz's promo stating that he texted Ciampa and revealed that he was injured. There seems to be an undisclosed injury for Ciampa, who is, according to his former DIY teammate, resting at home.

Following the back-and-forth between Gargano and Miz, R-Truth came out to face his former tag team partner. Truth picked up the victory after Gargano put on a disguise pretending to be Dexter Lumis.

