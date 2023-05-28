Top WWE star's 400+ day streak almost ends at Night of Champions 2023

WWE Night of Champions 2023 saw several champions defending their titles in Saudi Arabia. However, Gunther almost came very close to losing his title when he faced Mustafa Ali for the first time.

Earlier this year, Gunther crossed 300 days as the Intercontinental Champion and defeated Sheamus and Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 39 to retain his title. He became the longest-reigning IC champion of the Modern Era.

During the Draft, Gunther and Imperium were drafted to Monday Night RAW. A few weeks ago, Mustafa Ali won a Battle Royal on the red brand and punched his ticket for WWE Night of Champions 2023 against The Ring General.

Ali got the opportunity of a lifetime in a first-time-ever match against Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. The two stars gave their best for the most prestigious prize in the industry.

In the end, Gunther came very close to losing his title and steak when Ali hit a 450 Splash. However, The Ring General was able to end Mustafa Ali's momentum with a Powerbomb. It will be interesting to see who steps up to the IC champion after the event.

What are your thoughts on Gunther's reign as the Intercontinental Champion? Sound off in the comment section below.

Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes