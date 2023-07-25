Top WWE star says losing to Roman Reigns in front of his family was "another level of embarrassment"

Roman Reigns has crushed a plentitude of dreams during his current run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Among those is Cody Rhodes, who suffered a loss against the Tribal Chief at the biggest wrestling event of the year.

The American Nightmare was the favorite going into the WrestleMania 39 main event as many expected him to 'finish the story' that started with his late father, Dusty Rhodes. However, Rhodes was on the cusp of victory when Solo Sikoa attacked him from behind, allowing Reigns to retain the title.

The decision received a lot of flak from the WWE Universe as many believed Cody Rhodes was the perfect candidate to dethrone Roman Reigns. Speaking to Jimmy Traina on the SI Media podcast, the American Nightmare talked about fans' reactions to his loss and how the company told him to stay off social media.

"I was surprised at how pi*sed people were. A lot of managerial people in the company reached out to me, checking on me, and also reached out to me to let me know, 'Don't go online. Don't go online.' I didn't even think to go. It's such an incredibly busy week, there are so many emotions in that experience. I have my family with me. I lost in front of them, which is another level of embarrassment. I didn't even think to go online. Just the fact that they were preparing me or battening down the hatches. 'This is shaky, people are really frustrated,' that surprised me. That surprised me a lot," he said. [H/T- Fightful]

bri @romanspearme that roman reigns voodoo is strong. cody rhodes said in an interview that he now hates saying the words "finishing the story" because it got turned into a meme.that roman reigns voodoo is strong. pic.twitter.com/0nxTxN5hHt

Cody Rhodes still aspires to beat Roman Reigns in WWE

While Cody Rhodes was unable to usurp the Head of the Table at WrestleMania 39, the former AEW star has made it clear on numerous occasions that he still intends to finish the story.

Roman Reigns is currently embroiled in a feud with his cousins Jimmy and Jey Uso and will face the latter in a Tribal Combat at SummerSlam. Cody Rhodes, meanwhile, has been involved in a feud with Brock Lesnar since the RAW after WrestleMania and will be hoping to close that chapter at WWE's upcoming premium live event.

