Top WWE star sends a message after heated confrontation with Nia Jax on RAW

WWE Superstar Zoey Stark has sent a message after the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Nia Jax has been on a roll since she returned a few weeks ago. She attacked Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez on her first night back to make a statement to the entire women's division. She also attacked the women involved in the tag team bout last week, including the likes of Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, Piper Niven, and Chelsea Green.

During the latest episode of RAW, Jax hailed herself as the 'Baddest human in WWE.' She was later confronted by Zoey Stark, who wanted to settle the scores from last week. The duo squared off in a match, which was eventually won by Jax when she hit Stark with the Annihilator. The latter has now sent a message.

"Never down, Never out....no regrets," Stark wrote.

It will be interesting to see if anyone can stop the Irresistible Force.

Dutch Mantell believes that Nia Jax's finisher could injure WWE stars

In a recent episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the wrestling veteran said that Jax's finisher 'The Annihilator' could injure some of the stars.

"She has so much talk about her hurting people.She did that sit-down on Rhea. Now, she can do it on Rhea – Rhea's a pretty big girl – but some of those other girls, I think she'd crush them because she moves pretty well, but I don't know if she could control that weight,", Mantell shared.

As noted earlier, the former women's champion was last seen in action during the latest episode of RAW when she faced Zoey Stark in singles competition.

What have you made of Nia Jax's return to WWE so far? Let us know in the comments section below.

