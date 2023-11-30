Top WWE star shares cute reaction to Carmella's heart-melting post on social media

WWE Superstar Natalya recently sent out a cute comment on Carmella's recent social media post.

Mella is currently on a hiatus from the company as she has given birth to a baby boy named Dimitri Paul Polinsky. Despite being a new mother, she doesn't miss any chance to interact with her fans and thus keeps them updated through her social media.

Recently, Carmella took to her Instagram to post photos of her baby boy from the last three weeks.

"some of my faves from the last three weeks 🩶#postpartum #newmom #newmomlife #babyboy #postpartumjourney," Carmella wrote.

Responding to Mella's heartwarming post, Nattie couldn't resist her love for the little boy.

"I can’t get over how adorable he is!" wrote Natalya.

Carmella opened up about her difficult time while giving birth

While interacting with her fans through a Q&A session on her Instagram account, Mella mentioned that the labor was more difficult than she thought.

She added that although she had prepared well for the labor, it didn't go as expected.

Mella detailed:

"I'm going to be completely transparent. It was so not what I expected. I took all of the classes. I literally did everything I could to prepare myself for labor and delivery. I was working out. I did chiropractic care. I did pelvic floor therapy, meditation, [and] all the research. I did everything. And it just did not go at all the way I wanted it to, or I had expected it to," she said.

It would be exciting to see when the former women's champion will return to the ring in the near future.

