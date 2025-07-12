Top WWE star shockingly turns heel after getting squashed on SmackDown

By Israel Lutete
Modified Jul 12, 2025 03:44 GMT
A former champion surprised the fans
A former champion surprised the fans (Images via WWE's X and website)

There was an unexpected heel turn on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. Aleister Black underwent a character change during the show, as he attacked Damian Priest backstage.

The former NXT Champion shared the ring with R-Truth on the Saturday Night’s Main Event go-home show. The two stars entered a program after Ron Killings attacked Kit Wilson three weeks ago on SmackDown and called out John Cena ahead of the Pretty Deadly member’s match against Black. The former AEW star questioned why Truth was getting involved in his match, and the latter responded by saying that it wasn’t personal.

Damian Priest appeared and calmed things down between the two stars. Two weeks ago in Saudi Arabia, R-Truth tried to call out the 17-time world champion again, but was attacked by Aleister Black in the ring. On SmackDown this week, they finally faced each other, but it didn’t last long, as Ron Killings pinned Black in mere minutes to emerge victorious.

Aleister Black chased after the former United States Champion backstage after he got squashed, but he got stopped by Damian Priest. The former Judgment Day member tried to tell Black to let it go, and the latter agreed to do so.

However, he turned around and attacked Priest, and nailed him with a Black Mass, turning heel in the process. He then told Damian that he could let it go now.

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling.

Edited by Israel Lutete
