Top WWE star has snapped, says Mark Henry while analysing his character

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry has shared some interesting thoughts on the change in R-Truth, aka Ron Killings', persona following his return. Truth has seemingly adopted a serious character after his Money In The Bank return.
Ron Killings returned at Money In The Bank just days after announcing that he was let go. His return was met with massive fanfare, and the fans are quite excited to see what Triple H has in store for the veteran's new character going forward.
On the latest edition of Busted Open, Hall of Famer Mark Henry shared his analysis on R-Truth's persona and said the legend might have snapped:
"Guys, this is a simple case of mistaken identity, schizophrenia," Henry said. "He's saying 'I'm driving now.' And then he says that 'I'm trying to protect you.' He spoke to himself. Now, when I see crazy, I see...he truly might have broken. He might have snapped. That's some next level [stuff]."
He continued:
"Like I think that if that's what it is, then the WWE would be shameful not to record it, because it's entertaining. I'm just looking at it from the standpoint of...the world has a heavy duty mental crisis, mental issue crisis. And I think this is a way to point the finger at it." (H/T WrestlingInc)
R-Truth is scheduled for a big WWE rematch in a matter of days
Truth attacked John Cena at Money In The Bank, thus costing him and Logan Paul a tag team match against Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes. On the latest edition of SmackDown, Truth attacked Cena again to the delight of the fans.
Cena defeated Truth at Saturday Night's Main Event and has the chance to do it again. The two stars will collide in a highly anticipated rematch on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.