"I'll beat her again" - Top WWE star takes a bold shot at Ronda Rousey (Exclusive)

Not many stars in WWE hold the accolade of having beaten Ronda Rousey, which is one of the most notable achievements in the company's women's division. Liv Morgan has not only beaten The Baddest Woman on the Planet once, she has defeated her twice. The champion has now stated that she has no issue taking her on again.

Morgan's first encounter against Rousey came when she cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase the same night she won it. The former UFC star was coming off a hard-fought victory against Natalya, who had worked her leg the entire match. Despite Morgan being at a serious advantage, she faced tough resistance but ultimately managed to come out on top. She defeated Rousey again at SummerSlam in a match that ended with a controversial finish.

In a recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Liv Morgan shared her thoughts on Rousey potentially making her way back into the title picture. The current champion expressed confidence in her chances of retaining if she stepped into the ring with Rousey again:

"Beat her twice. The only woman in WWE to beat her twice and you know maybe after I beat Shayna, she might wanna go for a third time, in which case, I'll beat her again. But I don't know if she's necessarily, next in line for contention for the championship," said Morgan [1:03 - 1:20]

Liv Morgan will face Shayna Baszler at WWE Clash at the Castle

Following the conclusion of her two-match rivalry with Rousey, Morgan now has to deal with another former MMA fighter in Shayna Baszler. Baszler made her way back to the main event scene after an extended period outside of the spotlight, and it seems that she is set to give Liv tough time.

After attacking her future opponent on multiple occasions, Baszler has clearly sent a message. The former MMA fighter certainly has a strong chance of walking out of Cardiff with a title around her waist. With that, she would be avenging the loss of her friend and win her first world championship on the main roster.

It remains to be seen how Clash at the Castle will turn out. Perhaps we will see a bit of a mix-up in the Women's Championship scene. Nonetheless, the two are certain to battle tooth and nail for the title in Cardiff.

